MT. CARMEL - Scott Kenkel, 52, Mt. Carmel, TN, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, May 20, 2022, due to a sudden illness. Scott was born in Omaha, Nebraska and grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was the manager of the Lynn Garden Neighborhood Wal-Mart and had been an employee of Wal-Mart for 25 years. He was a member of West View Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was active in various capacities.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Goodman Kenkel and mother, Linda Wilson.
Scott is survived by his son, Dylan Kenkel; father, Urban Kenkel and Anne; sister, Shelley Donovan and husband, Jeremiah; step-brothers, Scott Farris and Mark Farris and Nelly; brother-in-law, Danny Goodman; sister-in-law, Donna Weatherly and Donnie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at West View Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Mike Stout officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to West View Baptist Church, 1037 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.
