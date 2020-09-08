BLOUNTVILLE - Scott Gilmer Gose, 70, of Blountville TN, passed away in his home, Monday Sept. 7, 2020.
Scott was born and raised in Scott County VA, June 20, 1950. He farmed all his life and retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 43 years of employment. He attended Belvue Christian Church of Kingsport, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Louise Gose; and his brother Ira Gose.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years Becky Gose of Blountville TN; his children, Johnny and wife Jenny Gose of Scott County, VA, Joel Gose of Scott County, VA and Tracy Gose of Wise County, VA; his step daughter, Angie Magnuson and husband Aaron of Blountville, TN; brother, James Gose and wife Charlene of Scott County, VA; mother of his children, Joyce Gose of Scott County, VA; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Per Scott's wishes there will be no wake, or public funeral services. The family will have a private ceremony.
To express condolences to the family please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Gose Family.