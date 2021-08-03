KINGSPORT - Scott Cooper McReynolds, age 20, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by his parents due to complications from Covid-19 on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital..
A funeral service for Scott will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Fellowship Chapel with Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, Virginia 24201.
