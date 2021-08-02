KINGSPORT - Scott Cooper McReynolds, age 20, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by his parents due to complications from Covid-19 on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Scott was born September 12, 2000 in Kingsport, TN. He was a 2019 graduate of Sullivan Central High School. Scott played the saxophone in the Cougar Marching Band and also loved playing his guitar. He currently was a student at Northeast State pursuing a degree in Entertainment Technology. Scott along with his parents are faithful members of Fellowship Chapel. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jimmie Ferrell.
Survivors include his loving parents, Jeff and Denise McReynolds; brother, Daniel James (D.J.) McReynolds and Tanner McReynolds; paternal grandparents, Danny and Ann McReynolds; maternal grandmother, Darsula Ferrell; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service for Scott will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Fellowship Chapel with Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, Virginia 24201.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.