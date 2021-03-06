Scott Burton Mar 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Scott Burton, 57, Kingsport, TN passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his residence.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Residence Scott Burton Funeral Home Tn Pass Away Arrangement Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.