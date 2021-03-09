KINGSPORT - Scott Burton, 57, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home following a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, attended Lynn View High School and graduated from Sullivan North High School. Scott worked at the Kingsport Press and Tennessee Eastman Company. He was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. Scott enjoyed fishing and following NASCAR racing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Gerry Burton.
Scott is survived by his son, Elijah Burton; brother, Mickey Burton; and nephew, Reid Burton.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Kevin Morris officiating. The family will remain after the graveside service to visit with friends.
In lieu of flowers or food memorial contributions can be made to Engage Tri-Cities, a locally operated mission that gives hope to the homeless, P.O. Box 7595, Kingsport, TN 37664.