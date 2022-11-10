KINGSPORT - Scarlett J. Jones Kidd, 71, of Kingsport, passed Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Kingsport, she lived here most of her life. Scarlett was a journeyman electrician and a graduate of Sullivan West High School. She was a fan of the UT Vols and NASCAR.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Kidd; parents, J. Amos and Lula Jones; baby boy, Stoney, L. Fickle; and brother, Jerald N. Jones.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Gilliam and husband, Jeff; brother, J. Larry Jones (Brenda); sister, Nora M. Jones; step-grandson, Rion Gilliam; step-granddaughters, Kendell Gilliam and Railynn Gilliam; special friend, Tressa Gilliam; honorary grandchildren, Kayle M. Gibson, Payton S. Gibson and Karsyn B. Gibson; several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express thanks and gratitude to the ICU nurses, respiratory therapist, and hospice staff for their great care. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Claudia Cox.
The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, or anytime at the home of Tressa Gilliam. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Eddie Whitley officiating.
A private burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Jones, Jeremy Jones, Andy Jones, Troy Gilliam, Jeff Gilliam, Brian Ellis, Rick Earnest, Rion Gilliam and Zachery Gilliam.