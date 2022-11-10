KINGSPORT - Scarlett J. Jones Kidd, 71, of Kingsport, passed Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Kingsport, she lived here most of her life. Scarlett was a journeyman electrician and a graduate of Sullivan West High School. She was a fan of the UT Vols and NASCAR.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Kidd; parents, J. Amos and Lula Jones; baby boy, Stoney, L. Fickle; and brother, Jerald N. Jones.

