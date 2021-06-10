DRYDEN, VA - Saundra Kay Carter Cody, 74 of Dryden, VA was born August 20, 1946 in Pennington Gap, VA at the home that would become the first Province Funeral Home and passed away June 5, 2021 at her home.
She was a nurse by trade, she then served the Lee Co. Community at the Lee Co. Department of Social Services where she retired.
She had a great attitude and spirit even in sickness. She fought a great long fight.
She loved her family and friends dearly and especially her grandchildren, whom she was their special “Mimi”. She was also a member of St. Charles Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents Edythe Sprinkle Carter and Glen G. Carter, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
She leaves behind her husband of 53 years Darrell M. Cody of Dryden, VA, sons Greg and Melanie Cody of Oak Ridge, TN; Gary and Susan Cody of Max Meadows, VA, grandchildren Brianna Cody and Kayla Cody, sisters Jan Barney of Kingsport, TN; Glenna (Don) Tomlinson of Elizabethton, TN, and 1 brother Paul Carter, special nephew Tim Gibson of Flagler Beach, FL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 2:00 until 4:00 PM Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA.
