WISE, VA - Saundra “Granny” Stofer Addison, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN with her loving family.
She was of the Christian Faith, a longtime employee of the Wise County School System for over 25 years, where she was well known as “Granny” and loved by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin B. Addison, Sr.; her parents, Johnie and Ruby Ison Stofer; and a brother, Charles Albert Stofer.
Surviving are four children, Franklin B. Addison, Jr and wife Greta, John Addison, Karen Kilgore and husband Mike, and Mark Addison and wife Heather; six grandchildren, Jarrad Addison, Coby Addison and wife Gretchen, Joshua Kilgore and wife Amber, LeAnne Mullins and husband Mark, Steffany Stallard and husband Bobby, and Emilee Addison; nine great-grandchildren, Anna Addison, Zoe Addison, Ava Addison, Shyann Kilgore, Michael Kilgore, Eli Mullins, Ciera Salyers, Payton Salyers, and Hunter Salyers; two sisters, Joann Slaughter and Wanda Bentley; special friend, Bill Poister; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA with Pastor Greg Sergent officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.