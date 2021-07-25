Sarah M. McClellan Jul 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL - Sarah M. McClellan, 78 of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Holston Manor. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter Trent, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hill Trent Sarah M. Mcclellan Christianity Arrangement Lord Holston Manor Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.