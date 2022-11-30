GATE CITY, VA - Sarah Marie (Watson) Gilliam, 85, of the Manville Community, passed away, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her residence.
Sarah was born December 5, 1936, in Sedalia, Missouri, to the late Charles and Rhoda Watson. She was a mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was a 1954 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, Missouri. During her high school years, she was employed at Garst’s Restaurant. After her marriage to her husband, Jake, the settled in they Manville Community of Gate City, VA, where she resided since 1956. She and her husband owned and operated Hickory Furniture Company and Jake’s Pool Hall, both in Gate City. She was the Treasurer of Manville Community Center, and Manville Ruritan for over 20 years. She was a member of Alley’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William Paul “Jake” Gilliam (June 21, 2017); two brothers, Jim Watson, and Cecil Watson; one sister, Grace Brown; and son-in-law, Opie “Sonny” Armentrout.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Steve Gilliam and wife, Brenda, Denise Fuller and husband, Chuck, David Gilliam and wife, Kim, and Greg Gilliam and wife, Debbi; sister, Betty Jett; grandchildren and their families, Jed Gilliam and wife Jana (Pacy, Gracie, Josselin, and Jubal), Evan Gilliam and wife Brandy (Jaden and Lola), Daniel Armentrout and wife Morgan (Abram, Everett and Elin), Joshua Armentrout and wife Heather (Oakes, Brooks, and Hayes), Cori Gilliam, Tyler Hatfield, Tanner Hatfield, Caleb Patrick (Brayden, Camdyn and Adrian), Shannon Clark (Nick and Connor); special care giver and friend, Helen Bowen; and many special nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be held at the Gate City Funeral Home from 5-7p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022. Services will be conducted at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Bob Cloud and Brother Bobby McConnell officiating.
Sarah will be laid to rest at Pendleton Cemetery, next to her husband, Jake at 1:00p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022. All of those attending the graveside services are asked to meet at Pendleton Cemetery, 1115 Sorrel Creek Lane. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Manville Community Center (374 Sorrel Creek Lane, Gate City, VA 24251) in care of Peggy Price or Alley’s Chapel United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund (6429 Manville Road Gate City, VA 24251) in care of Bobby McConnell.