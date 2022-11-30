GATE CITY, VA - Sarah Marie (Watson) Gilliam, 85, of the Manville Community, passed away, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her residence.

Sarah was born December 5, 1936, in Sedalia, Missouri, to the late Charles and Rhoda Watson. She was a mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother.

