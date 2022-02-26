WISE, VA. - Sarah Kathleen Yoakley Bond, 96, moved to her eternal home in the early hours of Friday, February 25, 2022 surrounded by her family. Kathleen was born to Martin B. and Mary E. Yoakley in Scott County, Va. Ever the adventurer, she moved from Virginia to Florida to Kentucky and finally back to her Virginia mountains with her doting husband of 59 years, Robert “Bob” Bond. Lovingly called daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, and perhaps her favorite, Great Granny, she was - and will forever be - adored and missed by her family and friends. Her faith was strong even to the end, and she leaves for all who knew her the legacy of a life well lived for the Lord.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob Bond; her parents, Martin and Mary Yoakley; five brothers, David, Charles, Gene, Pete and Richard Yoakley; four sisters, Virginia Yoakley, Andrell (Yoakley) Mann, Betsy (Yoakley) Steele and Shirley Yoakley; three grandchildren, Little Johnny, Holly and Robbie Webb and one great-grandson, Nicholas England.
Surviving are her children, Dr. Robert Bond and wife Pennie, Jean Bond Webb and husband Johnny, Jane Bond Hughes and husband Jimmy; her youngest brother, Martin Yoakley and wife Sophia; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three very special care-givers and friends, Christy Burke, Edith King and Shirley Burke and a host of other dear family and friends.
A family graveside service is planned for Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at the cemetery on the grounds of First Baptist Church of Nickelsville, Virginia, led by Pastor Steve Collins. In lieu of flowers, nothing would please the family more than to know donations were made to First Baptist Church of Nickelsville in the memory of their precious mother.
Though our hearts are heavy, our hope is greater. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord, and we know Kathleen is exactly where she longed to be.
