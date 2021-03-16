CHURCH HILL - Sarah “Jenny” Huckaby, 85, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning March 14, 2021 at Lakebridge, a Waters Community.
Born July 4th, 1935, a native of Church Hill, Sarah, or as she was known by many as “Jenny,” lived a long and blessed life. She was the youngest of nine children. While Jenny had no biological children, she raised many neighborhood ‘children’ who loved her, cared for her, and made sure that she was always treated like the queen that she was. Jenny never saw a stranger, would do anything to help someone in need, and never spoke an ill word of anyone. Jenny truly was one of a kind, with a love and talent for cooking, gardening, traveling, Christmas decorating, telling jokes, and always riding in style!
It would, however, be impossible, to remember Jenny without her soul mate, travel partner, and husband of 46 years, Earl, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her Mother, Father, six brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her incredibly dedicated caregivers, several nieces and nephews, and many of the individuals she left her legacy with.
The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Carter Trent Funeral Home located in Church Hill, TN.
A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Anthony Grills and Andy Sensabaugh officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Ross Campground Cemetery in Church Hill, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would also like to extend to a heartfelt thank you to the staff who cared for Jenny while at Lakebridge, as well as her care takers on A600 at Holston Valley Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ross Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery fund, 242 Ross Campground Road, Church Hill, TN 37642. Donations may also be made to the Hawkins County Humane Society.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family has requested that masks be worn at all times during receiving of friends, funeral services, and graveside services.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the family of Sarah “Jenny” Huckaby.