BLOUNTVILLLE - Sarah "Etta" McMurray, age 87, of Blountville, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a brief illness on Friday, September 3, 2021 with her family by her side. She would like to let you know that her work here on Earth is done. She has received an offer which you can't refuse for an appointment for which she will not be returning. This assignment comes from God with a huge sign on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time.
She was a member of New Hurland Baptist Church for 53 years, and also attended grade school there. Even though her life may seem long to many those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Although she was tiny and frail at the end, she gave us all courage and hope reminding us all of the preciousness of life. She loved to travel and had been to 44 states.
She was a people person and loved talking on the phone, was meticulous in keeping a diary, loved to garden, especially flowers. She enjoyed gospel singing, church, reunions, cooking and being around her family. Her favorite color was purple. In one of her journals she wrote, "I am called The Purple Lady at New Hurland Baptist Church, also it will be even better to be a purple lady in Heaven. I thank the Lord for this and all the beautiful colors we have in store."
The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregiver and special friend Tammy Clendenin and to Caris Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a host of brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Jerry "J.T." Thomas McMurray of the home; sons, Jerry Lee McMurray of Kannapolis, NC, and Tim McMurray and wife Lisa, of Blountville, TN; several half brothers and half sisters.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at New Hurland Baptist Church in Hiltons, VA. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jordan Estepp officiating. Interment will follow at Gardner's Chapel Cemetery, also in Hiltons, VA. Pallbearers serving the family will be; Cole Hileman, Cade Hileman, Mike Shelton, Dan Taylor, Jack Hobbs, Harlan Hobbs and Jeff Estepp. Honorary pallbearers will be; Ronald Hileman, Jimmy Johnson, David Clendenin, Harry Bratton, and all the men of New Hurland Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hurland Baptist Church, 765 New Hurland Church Lane, Hiltons VA 24258.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
