CHURCH HILL - Sarah Emogene Lawson “Grams” Rhoton, 84 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord, where she joined her husband of 68 years on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 peacefully and surrounded by her family. Born in Scott County, Virginia, she was a fiercely proud and hardworking woman. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed nothing more than caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they were the light of her life. She will be heartbreakingly missed, but we rejoice in her reunion with her husband and our Lord, and take solace that we will be able to join her one day in our heavenly home. She attended Willow Chapel Primitive Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Rhoton; her parents, James and Zora Benton Lawson; sister, Juanita Lane; brothers, Junior and Kenneth Lawson.
Sarah is survived by her son, Steve Rhoton and wife Maxie; granddaughter, Amber Wood and husband Aaron; grandson, Derek Rhoton and wife Angela; great-grandsons, Ayden and Abram Wood; sister, Volena White; sisters-in-law, Sue Rhoton, Bernice Lawson and Evelyn Lawson; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Scott Tipton officiating. Music will be provided by Tony Smith. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice for the kindness shown to Miss Sarah, especially Alexis and Courtney.
Carter/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Rhoton family.