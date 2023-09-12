KINGSPORT - Sarah Gibson, 78, of Kingsport passed away, Sunday, September 10, 2023. Born in Wise County, VA, in 1945, Sarah was the fifth of six daughters of Napoleon and Elizabeth Parsons.
Along with her parents, she was nurtured by the Hurricane Baptist Church, where she made a profession of faith and as a teenager, served as Sunday School teacher and church pianist.
After graduation from J.J. Kelly High School, she attended Clinch Valley College in Wise, where she met George Gibson of Norton, VA., her husband of 56 years. She moved to Kingsport in 1965 to work for Tennessee Eastman/Eastman Chemical Products for 15 years, where she advanced professionally and made lifelong friends.
Sarah and George married in 1967 and in 1980 were blessed by God with a beautiful baby girl, Alison Elizabeth.
That same year, they joined First Baptist Church in Kingsport where she served as Sunday School teacher, deacon, and member of many committees, including decorating, remodeling and new building. She was also active in community service as a member of Junior League of Kingsport, Holston Valley Gala Committee and PTA president when Alison was a student.
In 1985 Sarah started her own business, Pizazz Unlimited, working from home, allowing her to be a mom first. Many of her decorating clients became lifelong friends, who delighted in spending time with her and her with them.
She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved daughter, Alison.
She is survived by her husband George; sisters Phyllis Hatcher and husband, Lu Ellsworth, Deloris Hill, Sylvia Gillespie and husband Earl, Glenda Skeen and husband Walter Crouse, Rosanna Hoit and husband Bob; as well as nieces and nephews, Kimberly Gillespie, Anthony Gillespie, Raven Perry, Hunter Hatcher, Scott Hatcher, Leighann Skeen, Natalie Laster, Ashlee Skeen, Andy Skeen, Caroline Hoit, Adam Hoit and Samantha Beltran.
She cherished her extended family and any opportunity to gather and stay in touch. Sarah was dearly loved by her family and will be remembered for the way she showed her love for them. She had a deep Christian faith and practiced her faith daily by loving and witnessing to her neighbors, friends, family, and relatives whenever the opportunity arose.
Sarah was very grateful for the kind care she received from her wonderful caregivers.
Sarah wanted to emphasize the most important thing is to believe in Jesus as your Lord and Savior, share your faith with others, and give generously in love to those in need.
Graveside services will be Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:15pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends following in the church atrium.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Providence Medical Clinic, 441 Clay St. Kingsport, TN 37660 or to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.