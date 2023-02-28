KINGSPORT - Sarah C. Valk, age 95, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at The Blake of Kingsport.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Sarah Valk departed her earthly home for her heavenly life on February 25, 2023, at the age of 95. Born Saartje Clasina Lock to Tryntje Vreugdenhil and Leendert Lock on January 29, 1928, in Monster, the Netherlands, Sarah was one of seven children. Growing up during World War II in the war-ravaged Netherlands was anything but easy, for Sarah lost two of her sisters and her father during and shortly after the war. But this strong young lady did not let circumstances keep her from living joyfully.
Sarah married the love of her life, Auke Valk, in August of 1950. As newlyweds, they were provided an opportunity to immigrate to the United States to be gardeners for C. P. Edwards in Kingsport. With very few belongings, hardly a dime in their pockets, and speaking only Dutch, they crossed the Atlantic on the RMS Queen Mary, arriving in New York to pursue the American dream. Exceptional hard work and honesty paid off, resulting in the development of their family business, Evergreen Garden Center, where she continued working into her eighties. Sarah's work family and customers always remained dear to her heart.
Sarah was devout in her faith and was a long-term member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir for many decades, served as deacon, and gave selflessly in various capacities. Her love of gardening, flowers, and plants was legendary and continued until her passing. Sarah was an active member of area garden clubs and a valuable resource to all. Sarah also loved to travel with her family and friends, touring the country and abroad.
Sarah leaves behind a large family who loved her dearly. She will be remembered for her relentless strong Christian faith, loving and sunny personality, determination and strength in the face of adversity, love of games and puzzles (especially Rummikub and Scrabble), talent for needlework, and certainly for her vast encyclopedic knowledge of all things botanical. She was selfless in her devotion to her family and set a strong example of living a Christian life.
Predeceased in death by her husband, Auke, in 2000, Sarah is survived by six children - daughter Nellie Roberts and husband Sandy of Kingsport, son Henere and wife Sherry of Greenville, SC, son Lee and wife Dr. Mary Jane Gibson-Valk of Kingsport, daughter Gina May and husband Gary of Johnson City, son Tony and wife Karen of Kingsport, and son Michael and wife Laura of Gray.
Sarah leaves behind eleven grandchildren who also mourn her passing - Carrie Conkin (John), Jennifer Valk (Greg McArtor), Stephanie Bragg (Casey), Jessica Claman (Noah), Ryan Martin (Elishia), Laurel Caldwell (Daniel), Sarah McMurray, Pieter Valk, Andrew Valk (Sarah), Dr. Juliana Fitzgerald (Hunter), and Gabriel Valk (Laura). She is survived by twelve great-grandchildren, Caroline Conkin, Elizabeth and McKynlee Smith, Esmery and Eagan Bragg, Zeke and Mirabel Claman, Raiden Martin, Elowyn and Rowan Caldwell, Natalee McMurray, and Emorie Valk.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of The Blake of Kingsport and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Sarah during the last years of her life.
The Valk family will receive friends and family on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5-7 PM at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport TN. A funeral service will follow. Officiating the services will be Rev. Collin Blair Adams.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2 PM at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to:
1) Kitchen of Hope. Mail checks to P.O. Box 3112, Kingsport TN 37664.
2) WRPC Food Pantry. Mail checks to 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport TN 37664.
Please make a notation on checks "in memory of Sarah Valk".