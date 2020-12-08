WEBER CITY, VA - Sarah Belle Sanders, 96, Weber City, VA flew away to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Jackie Frazier and Rev. Charles Rhoton officiating. Music will be provided by The Way of the Cross and Otis Lawson.
Graveside services will be conducted after the funeral at Sanders-Stewart Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore community. Pallbearers will be Danny Pierson, Jackie Pierson, Josh Yates, Michael Barnette, Alex Barnette, and Gary Bloomer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chuck Rhoton, Charles Rhoton, Bill Bloomer, Tony Duncan, Otis Lawson, Kenneth Barnette.
An online guest register is available for the Sanders family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sarah Belle Sanders.