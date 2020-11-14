Sara Swann King Teets passed into Heaven on November 14, 2020 following an extended battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Her family celebrates the beautiful life she shared with us.
Sara was born in Ft Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee on December 28, 1934 and was raised on the banks of the French Broad River and Douglas Lake near Dandridge, Tennessee. She was the youngest daughter of Alfred A. Swann and Edna Sparks Swann. Her siblings were Alfred A. Swann, Jr (Betty) and Edna Swann Carter (Willard), all of whom preceded Sara in passing. She enjoyed her many nieces and nephews throughout life.
Sara graduated from Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee. She excelled in music, receiving several “Excellent” evaluations in music competitions. She subsequently played the piano and organ for French Broad Baptist Church and later at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport. She was also a cheerleader and was selected as a Class beauty while in High School.
Sara received a Business Administration Degree from The University of Tennessee in 1955. She moved to Kingsport, Tennessee in 1956, when she was employed there by The Holston Defense Corporation.
Soon thereafter she married William Lee King and together they joyfully raised two children, Sally Humbert (Michael) and William King (Talvin ). Special memories were associated with their serving as “Sing Out Kingsport” advisors, family camping and church activities. Sara adored her Grandchildren and enjoyed following and supporting them; Ashley Lauderdale (Thomas), Lindsay Salabert (Jimmy) and Jordan Myers.
In 1980 Sara married Forrest L Teets, with whom life was happily shared for 40 Years. She also acquired the extended family of three Step-Children, Timothy Teets (Tracy), Thomas Howard and Beverley Kathryn Howard-Berger (Rainer). Additional Grandchildren also were added: Chelsea and Camille Wilson, Taylor Teets, Patrick Ditzler, Breena Trujillo (Moises), and Shannon Garrison. She was additionally blessed with numerous Great Grandchildren in her later years.
Sara pursued a career in accounting and church administration. Cheerfully volunteering as Secretary and altar Guild Chairman at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, and then being employed at Hoover, Harrison & Gardner, Accounting. Later she was employed for over 25 years at First Baptist Church, Kingsport, culminating as Pastor’s Secretary. She considered her service to the Church as her ministry in her Christian life. For several years she also volunteered as Treasurer for the Habitat For Humanity Resale Store of Kingsport. Her avocations were flower gardening, raising her dogs, cats, birds; and most of all, her children and grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church, Kingsport at a later date to be announced. Rev Marvin Cameron will lead the service, assisted by Rev Jon Hermes of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. A family inurnment will be held at French Broad Baptist Church, Dandridge, Tennessee.