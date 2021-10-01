KINGSPORT - Sara Mae (Burchfield) Eads, 74, Kingsport, TN passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Sara was born in Sevier County, TN on June 26, 1947, and was the daughter of the late William Elmer and Rosalie (Rollins) Burchfield.
In addition to her parents, 2 sisters and 4 brothers preceded her in death.
Sara is survived by her daughters, Sandra “Sandy” Frazier, Sara “Joy” Lunsford, and Sara Watts; grandchildren, Michelle (John) Hicks, Christopher Housewright, Emalie Eads, Ethan (Jessica) Joyner, and Stevana Frazier; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; sister, Linda King; brother, David (Pam) Burchfield; former husband, Bobby Eads; best friends, Patricia Stallard and Doug; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Richard Dice officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 a.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 2:15 a.m., Sunday. October 3, 2021.
An online guest register is available for the Eads family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sara Mae (Burchfield) Eads.