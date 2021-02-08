KINGSPORT - Sara J. Tipton Edwards, 97 of Kingsport passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. She had attended Parkers Chapel Church since 1959. Sara worked various places and retired from Piccadilly Cafeteria at the age of 75.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Edwards; daughter, Joyce Herron Howington; brother, Bill Tipton; great grandson, Clay Donihue; her parents, Wes and Cora Tipton; sons-in-law, Steve Donihue and Alfred Herron; five half-brothers and one half-sister.
Sara is survived by her son, Johnny (Joyce) Edwards; daughters, Brenda Stout, Betty Donihue, Martha (Tom) Ledbetter; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren along with one due in July 2021; several nieces and nephews; and her many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Mark Ball, Pastor Gary Calhoun, Pastor Chris Castle and Pastor Shawn Cutshall officiating. Music will be provided by the Moneyhun family and Marceline Hommel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jim Stout, David Donihue, Lance Edwards, Chad Edwards, Jeff Stout, Daryl Herron, and Jonathan Ledbetter. Honorary pallbearers will be Tiffani, Emma, Jordan, Tryston, Tera, Jessie, and Luke. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
The family of Sara Edwards would like to thank everyone at NHC for their care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Parkers Chapel Freewill Baptist Church at 425 Parker Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660 or to the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch at PO Box 82, Fall Branch, Tennessee 37656.
