Sara Elliott Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Sara Elliott, 93, of Kingsport, passed away on August 3, at Holston Valley Medical Center, with her family by her side.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.Memories and condolences can be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN, 37664. (423) 288-2081Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video