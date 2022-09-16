Sara Agnes Elliott was called home to our Lord on August 3, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Sara was born on October 8, 1928 in Cosby, Tennessee to Walter Williams and Sally Huff Williams.
Sara Agnes Elliott was called home to our Lord on August 3, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Sara was born on October 8, 1928 in Cosby, Tennessee to Walter Williams and Sally Huff Williams.
She graduated from East Tennessee State College in 1951, where she met and married Robert Marshall Elliott. After graduation, they embarked on careers in public education. During her career, Sara taught home economics, elementary education, and library science. She was passionate for teaching children to read. In 1987, she was chosen as the elementary school Teacher of the Year for Sullivan County Public Schools.
Her interests included reading, cooking, teaching Sunday school, all-things grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed working alongside her husband “Bob” leading group tours throughout the United States. Sara is known for keeping her neighbors and friends supplied with her famous chocolate candy and coconut cream pie.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Marshall Elliott. She is survived by her daughter Donna Elliott Hardy and husband Craig Hardy of Gray, Tennessee and her son Mark Elliott and wife Ro Elliott of Nashville, Tennessee.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Amy Elliott Ross, Daniel Elliott, Matthew Elliott, Marshall Hardy, Meredith Hardy Wilson, Christopher Elliott, and Marygrace Elliott, as well as eight great grandchildren. Sara loved spending time with special neighbor friends and her church community.
Celebration of Life service for Sara will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the First Christian Church, 106 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, Tennessee.
Memorial contributions may be made to her home church, First Christian Church, Kingsport, Tennessee.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN, 37664. (423) 288-2081
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.