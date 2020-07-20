KINGSPORT - Sanford Carmack French, 71 passed away at home of COPD.
Sanford was born on December 24, 1948 in Greenville, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School. Sanford served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Eastman after over 25 years of employment.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal Carmack and Darlene Jeffers French.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen French; daughters, Michelle (Jerry) Simpson, Heather (Jamie) Hughes, Beth Ann (Keith) Hulse, and Faith French; brother, Terry French; sister, Phyllis Blazer; very special step grandson, Ethan, his “Buddy Boy”; along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, step children, step grandchildren, and two nieces.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 PM.
The family wishes to extend gratitude and thanks to the staff at Ballad Health and Amedisys Hospice service for their wonderful care of Sanford.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the French family.