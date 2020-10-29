Sandra Wolfe Kelly passed away peacefully at her son’s home on Wednesday October 28, 2020. Sandra was born on June 21, 1961 at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport TN. She graduated high school from Dobyns Bennet class of 1979. Sandra lived in Kingsport most of her life. She retired from Citigroup. She is preceded in death by her father Wallace Wolfe, her mother Ethel Peters Wolfe and her granddaughter Jade Lifford. Those left to cherish her memories are her son Dustin Lifford and his wife Christie Caswell, Matthew Lifford son, James Wolfe brother, Brenda Allen Sister and Joyce Sebastian sister. Also, her grandchildren: Kira Breeding, Andreal Breeding, Kayden Lifford, Zoie Weatherly, Jordan Weatherly. Sandra loved to sing in the choir at Higher Ground Baptist Church. Her favorite animal to collect was penguins. Memorial service will be held at Higher Ground Baptist Church Saturday the 31 at 1:00pm-2:00pm visitation and the service will start at 2:00pm. To express condolences to the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Sandra and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.