NASHVILLE - Sandra Wheeler Duncan, age 84 was born October 21, 1936 and passed away on July 30, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James L. Wheeler and Eula Chase Wheeler of Kingsport, Tennessee and husbands Eustis Lancaster, Joe Moss and Roy Duncan. Sandra is survived by her sister, Sherry Wheeler Latimer and nephew, Julian Lane Latimer IV.
Born in Kingsport, Tennessee, Sandra graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School, Virginia Intermont College and attended the University of Tennessee. She had a lengthy career at Tenco Services, Inc.
Sandra was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775