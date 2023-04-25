Sandra Vicars Holtzclaw Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Sandra Vicars Holtzclaw, 68, of Kingsport passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Hattie Christine DeBord Sandra Vicars Holtzclaw Ralph "Buddy" Wingett Stanley "Lige" Manis Delmis “Modie” Elmore Keith Pearl Egan Delmis “Modie” Elmore Keith Ruby Sara Sumrall Fudge Robert James White Shelby Jean Owens