Sandra Swallows Aug 11, 2020

Sandra Swallows, 73, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Swallows family.