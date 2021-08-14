CHURCH HILL - Sandra Stubblefield Russell Phillips passed Wednesday August 12, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center at the age of 72. She was born in Kingsport, TN., December 16, 1948 and lived in Winston Salem, NC., Spartanburg, SC and Church Hill, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Wanda Stubblefield and daughter Vonda Lee Russell-Myers Fogg and the daughters of her husband Mary Gail, Karen and Angela, whom she loved as her own.
She is survived by her husband of over 30 years, James H. Phillips. son Chad Russell and wife Kristie, the father of her children Thomas Russell and wife Vandetta, brothers Gary Stubblefield and wife Donna, Jerry Stubblefield and son-in-law Richard Fogg. Brother & Sister-in-law Roy and Kay Cooper. Special friends Pat & Tiffany and many cousins and other relatives.
Grandchildren, Jared Russell, Zachary Russell Myers, Lidia Fogg, Zoe Galtelli, (Joey), Helen Kathleen (Lena) Byrum & Logan Simpson.
There will be no Funeral Service due to Covid restrictions. She will be interred beside her daughter at Forsyth Memorial Park Mausoleum 3771 Yadkinville Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27106 Tuesday, at 2:00 PM August 17, 2021.
There may be a Celebration of Life Service scheduled at a later date.
She was a beloved Daughter, Wife, Mother and Grand Mother with a heart of gold. She was especially graceful to those with lesser means. She was loved by many, and I will love her always.
Thanks to Johnson Arrowood Funeral Home for their gracious assistance.
