KINGSPORT - Sandra Shirl Castle, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, November 10, 2021, at her home with her loving husband by her side. She was born October 28, 1950, in Dante, VA, to the late Dan H Amyx and Ruby Junelle Amyx. Sandra worked at Holston Valley for years as a PT tech and a patient assistant at Madison House. She loved her patients and treated every one of them as family. She was a member of Morrison City Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Gregory Scott Castle, and Nathan Gale Castle.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, William Gale Castle; daughter, Sabra Harrison and son-in-law Danny; daughter-in-law, Tina Begley and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Jordan (Tashauna), Trevor (Ptolema), Dustin (Sabrina), and Abbey Harrison, Tiffany (James) Collins, Teara (Payton) Austin, and Easton Castle; great-grandchildren, Ivy, Owen, Jack, Oliver, Zoey, Remy, and Evelyn Harrison, and Nate Collins; sisters, Jackie (Jeff) Housewright and Charlotte Hensley; best friends, Karen and Sharon Cole, Dessa Ratliff and many others; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Bo Castle officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ballad Hospice Care, especially her nurse, Hope; and caregiver, Angie.
