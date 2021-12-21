KINGSPORT -- Sandra "Sandy" Burleson, 73, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
