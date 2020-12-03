JONESVILLE, VA - Sandra Ricker Napier went home to be with her Heavenly Father on December 2, 2020 at her home. Sandra was born on February 18, 1951 on Big Branch in St. Charles, VA. She was a CNA by trade but her greatest and most enjoyable job was that of a Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed attending church, talking to her sisters on the phone and spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and spending time in her flower gardens. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and May Ricker; one sister Claretta Cox. Sandra is survived by her sons; Chris Deary of Big Stone Gap, VA., Josh Flanary and Zack Flanary both of Dryden, VA; two grandchildren, Jordan Deary and Madison Flanary; three sisters, Addie Jane Fleenor of Dryden, VA, Alma Parsons and husband Walker of Surgoinsville, TN, and Esther Moore of Kingsport, TN; a very special nephew Dixie May; her phone buddy Little Darin Smith, Jr.; several cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. for the visitation at Dryden Missionary Baptist Church in Dryden, VA. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., following the visitation at the church with Pastor Alan Collier and Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. officiating., burial will follow in Pennington Memorial Cemetery, in Pennington Gap, VA. You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are to wear masks/facial coverings and social distancing guidelines are also to be in place. Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sandra Napier.