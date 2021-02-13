KINGSPORT - Sandra Moore, 78, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 11, 2021, at her home. She was born March 15, 1942, in Kingsport, to the late William and Virginia Wilson Holtzclaw.
Sandra was a loving, kind, creative and artistic lady who brightened the lives of those around her.
Sandra earned her Master’s Degree in Reading from E.T.S.U. where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, art, making jewelry and was an accomplished glass artist.
Sandra received the TN Art Teacher of the Year Award in 1993 and also received the Margaret Ayers Award at Sevier Middle School.
Serving the Lord was her greatest joy in life and Sandra was a member of Heritage First Church of God where she had served as Chairman of the Education Committee.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, George Ray Moore, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marceia Holland (Andy); son, George “Mo” Ray Moore III; grandchildren, Nathaniel Black, Bronwyn Jackson and Kat Catier; great-grandson, Charlie Chandler; sister, Leta Gillespie; brother, Eddie Holtzclaw (Pam); sister-in-law, Joy Moore; six cherished nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private Entombment Service at Oak Hill Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Heritage First Church of God, 470 Rock Springs Road, Kingsport, TN 37663 or World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Sandra Johnson, the Arnold family and all of Sandra’s life-long friends and neighbors for their prayers and many acts of kindness.
