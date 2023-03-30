Sandra Marie Bell, Sandy, nee Grill, went to her eternal reward on March 28, 2023. Sandy was a resident of Surgoinsville, TN, with her husband of 39 years, Thomas Alton Bell. She was a proud and active member of the First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville. Sandy was born in Scranton, PA on August 18, 1955. She fought a long, hard battle with cancer since 2009.

Sandy retired after a long career in the administrative field, starting out as a key-punch operator and rose to Chief Administrator at Golden Isles Hospice in Brunswick, GA. She devoted her life to serving the Lord and others through her churches and various organizations. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.

