Sandra Marie Bell, Sandy, nee Grill, went to her eternal reward on March 28, 2023. Sandy was a resident of Surgoinsville, TN, with her husband of 39 years, Thomas Alton Bell. She was a proud and active member of the First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville. Sandy was born in Scranton, PA on August 18, 1955. She fought a long, hard battle with cancer since 2009.
Sandy retired after a long career in the administrative field, starting out as a key-punch operator and rose to Chief Administrator at Golden Isles Hospice in Brunswick, GA. She devoted her life to serving the Lord and others through her churches and various organizations. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Frederick C. Grill, and her mother, Patricia M. (Hoffman) Grill, and two nieces, Nikola Hunt and Lisa Grill.
She is survived by three brothers, Frederick Grill, George (Sandi) Grill, Robert (Candi) Grill, and two sisters, Susan Grill, and Barbara (Wayne) Hunt, along with her Bonus sister, Ginger Dutschman. She leaves behind a son, Joseph Bell, and two stepchildren, Colby (Caroline) Bell, and Pam (Thomas) Unger. Sandy was so proud of her grandchildren, Megan, Jeffrey, Catherine, and Dennis along with their spouses. Sandy welcomed the arrival of her first great-grandchild, David Thomas Caudill, who was born yesterday to Megan and Andrew. She also leaves behind her many nieces and nephews who all adored their Aunt Sandy.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill with Pastor Tecky Hicks officiating. All those wishing to attend may begin to gather beginning at 2:00 pm in the chapel. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Mountain home National Cemetery. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery located at 215 Heroes Dr. Mountain Home, TN.