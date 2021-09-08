CHURCH HILL – Sandra Luanne Stapleton, 75, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her residence.
Sandra was born in Kingsport and was a hair stylist for 40 years where she retired from Ballistic Hair.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Stapleton; parents, Robert and Ulvia Seay; sister, Teresa Depew.
Sandra is survived by several family and friends.
She was laid to rest on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
A special thank you to Avalon Hospice, caretakers Terri Christian and Lisa Morelock for the loving care they provided to Sandra.
To leave an online message for the Stapleton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Stapleton family.