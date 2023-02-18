KINGSPORT - Sandra Kaye Donihe, 69, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Sandra was born in Kingsport on September 3, 1953, to the late Howard and Margie Stone. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Sandra was a 1971 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School.

