KINGSPORT - Sandra Kaye Donihe, 69, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Sandra was born in Kingsport on September 3, 1953, to the late Howard and Margie Stone. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Sandra was a 1971 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Valentine.
Left to cherish Sandra’s memory are her devoted husband of 49 years, Gary Donihe; son, Kevin Donihe; daughter, Shaina Brown (Neil); brother, Ken Stone (Amy); brother-in-law, Larry Gene Donihe; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 – 1:30 pm, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Sandra’s Life will begin at 1:30 pm with Pastor Mike Stout officiating.
Graveside Services will follow in the Garden of Resurrection, Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandra’s honor to West View Baptist Church, 1037 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ballad Health Cancer Center for the wonderful care provided to both Sandra and her family.