KINGSPORT - Sandra Kay Price, 59, of Kingsport, TN, gained her heavenly wings on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Sandra was born and raised in Kingsport and lived here all of her life. She was a 1982 graduate of Sullivan South High School and went on to become a certified nursing assistant. Sandra was a loving mother to her daughter, Kelli, and all of her "adopted" kids. She loved everybody, and she was much loved. Sandra also loved animals and was known as "Ellie Mae" with her pet raccoon and all of her fur babies. A former basketball player herself, Sandra loved basketball and especially the Lady Vols. She also loved fishing and the outdoors. Sandra was a member of Bays Mountain Baptist Church.

