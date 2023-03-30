KINGSPORT - Sandra Kay Price, 59, of Kingsport, TN, gained her heavenly wings on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Sandra was born and raised in Kingsport and lived here all of her life. She was a 1982 graduate of Sullivan South High School and went on to become a certified nursing assistant. Sandra was a loving mother to her daughter, Kelli, and all of her "adopted" kids. She loved everybody, and she was much loved. Sandra also loved animals and was known as "Ellie Mae" with her pet raccoon and all of her fur babies. A former basketball player herself, Sandra loved basketball and especially the Lady Vols. She also loved fishing and the outdoors. Sandra was a member of Bays Mountain Baptist Church.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis Edward "Pete" Dykes, Sr. and Eula Lois King Dykes Massey, and her brother, Ellis Edward Dykes, Jr.
Those left to cherish Sandra's memory include her boyfriend, Roger Martin; daughter, Kelli (Aaron) Adinolfi; sister, Patty Dykes Bragg (Michael); nephews, Nathaniel Bragg, Deacon Bragg; Aunt Dorothy "Dot" King; Uncle and Aunt, Eddie and Darlene King; special friends, Patricia Dykes, Diane Cook; "Little Brother" Brian Martin.
The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life from 5 PM to 7 PM on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Trinity Memorial Centers, 1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, Tennessee.
Sandra's sister, Patty will be welcoming friends and guests at her home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Trinity Memorial Centers.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Price family.