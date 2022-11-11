Sandra Kay Davis, age 67, went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2022. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and beloved animals. Sandra attended Liberty Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Gladys Chesnutt; husband, Charles Henry Davis; sister, Margaret Jones; great-nephew, Jacob Brooks.
She is survived by her son, Charlie Davis and wife Missy; son, Donald Davis both of Rogersville; special granddaughters, Madison (Corey) and Jesikah (Austin), Jenna Kay and Acelee Brooke all of Rogersville; brothers, Gary Chesnutt (Bonnie), Barry Chesnutt (Tammy), and Frankie Chesnutt; nieces and nephews, Tina Chesnutt, Anita Brooks (Benny), Janice Chesnutt, Amy Jones, and Allen Jones (Charleen); great nieces and nephews, Dustin Heinz (Brandi), Whitney Brooks, Samantha Locke (Tyler), Matt Duncan (Hannah), Keifer Wilson, Damon Wilson (Allison), and Zack Wilson; numerous friends, special cousin, Susan Gibson McClanahan and family, and coworkers at Church Hill Health Care and Rehab.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses in CICU at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 13 from 12-2pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 2pm with Rev. Rex Morelock officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com