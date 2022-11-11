Sandra Kay Davis, age 67, went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2022. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and beloved animals. Sandra attended Liberty Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Gladys Chesnutt; husband, Charles Henry Davis; sister, Margaret Jones; great-nephew, Jacob Brooks.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video