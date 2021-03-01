Sandra K. Short went to be with the Lord on February 26, 2021. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and sister. She loved her family and friends more than anything, especially her three beautiful grandchildren.
She was survived by her son, Mikey; grandchildren, Dakota, Mason and Maddox; sister, Iva Strickler; several nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, Wayne Duncan; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Bise and Charlotte Bise. She will also be missed by her two special dogs, Roxie and Lily.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Short; brothers, Gerald “Bud” Bise and Danny Bise; sister, Wanda Duncan and brother-in-law, Alvin Strickler.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony held at a later date.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Short family.