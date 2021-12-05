GATE CITY, VA – Sandra Jo (Bralley) Miller, 80, died peacefully at home on Friday, December 3, 2021.
She was born in Hiltons, VA on March 3, 1941, a daughter of the late Joe and Evelyn Bralley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Stacy R. Miller (1991).
Sandra retired from the Scott County School System after over 30 years of dedication to her students. She taught Kindergarten and Physical Education. She attended Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her son, M. Shane Miller; granddaughters, Isabel and Emma Miller; sisters, Patsy (Bill) Jones, Hiltons, VA and Kay “Diddle” Wade, Hiltons, VA; father of her children, Raymond “Ty” Miller; nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, Mrs. Miller will be cremated. The family will announce plans for a memorial service at a future date.
Family and friends may stop by Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA Monday, December 6, 2021 through Friday, December 10, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily to sign the register book.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sandra’s memory to Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 10, Hiltons, VA 24258 or to the charity of your choice.
