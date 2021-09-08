Sandra Jean Taylor Guy, an extraordinary woman who never met a dessert she didn’t like, entered heaven’s gates on September 6, 2021, free of Parkinson’s disease that she battled for over 20 years.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 12:00-1:45 pm at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church, 1421 Old Gibson Mill Road, Kingsport, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Timothy Strickland officiating. Music will be under the direction of the church quartet.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Members of her Sunday School class and fellow choir members will serve as pallbearers.
The family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cedar View Christian School in Kingsport, Tennessee or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research so this terrible disease can be eradicated.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Sandra’s medical team Dr. Morin and Dr. Krcal, Amedisys Hospice and to her caregiver and loving friend, Gini Dishner.
Enjoy a Moon Pie (especially if it’s banana) or any other dessert in her memory. Look for reminders of her in the beautiful spring flowers, warm breezes, sweet babies and at the softball field. “Well done, thy good and faithful servant.”
