Sandra Jean Taylor Guy, an extraordinary woman who never met a dessert she didn’t like, entered heaven’s gates on September 6, 2021, free of Parkinson’s disease that she battled for over 20 years. She was at home snuggled up with her high-school sweetheart and the love of her life for over 60 years, Tommy Guy. She will forever be cherished by her children, Susanne Marcella (Robert) and Samuel Guy, and by her favorite granddaughter, Rachel Wallace (Matthew). She leaves behind dear brothers, Donnie Taylor (Jewel) and Michael Taylor, and many special cousins who were as close as siblings.
Sandra was welcomed into heaven by three infant daughters, Lisa, Cindy & Yvette and a host of other family members and friends including Hattie Mae Billheimer Taylor & Henry Taylor (parents) and Jerry Taylor (brother).
Sandra graduated from Lynn View High School in 1960 and became employed by Eastman where she was most eager to join their recreation softball league. She found a new passion in softball and played nearly 50 years in several different leagues often at the same time, including the state and national Senior Olympics. She also participated in track and field in the Senior Olympics where she holds to this day Tennessee state records in the 60-64 age bracket in the 100m (15.37s, 2005) and 200m (34.48s, 2002). She knew only one speed … fast as her little legs could carry her.
She graduated from Graham Bible College with a BA Degree in Christian Education and then later from East Tennessee State University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with her Master’s Degree in Teaching. Sandra worked for Graham Bible College in several different roles and then as an elementary teacher for Kingsport City Schools for 20 years and for Cedar View Christian School. Second graders were her absolute favorite!
Sandra was a member of Cedar View Independent Methodist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She grew up in several different local churches including State Line Baptist Church. She was a frequent camper as a young girl at Bancroft Bible Camp, which grew her faith. Tommy & Sandra also took groups of high-school seniors to The Wilds Christian Camp in North Carolina for over ten years.
Sandra and Tommy loved to travel and saw 49 states via bus tours, many of which they were accompanied by the aforementioned favorite granddaughter, Rachel. They saw the United States together and experienced wonderful things many could only dream of seeing. Other things they only needed to see once, but saw several times (e.g., The Corn Palace). She didn’t get to visit Hawaii because she couldn’t get there by bus.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 12:00-1:45 pm at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church, 1421 Old Gibson Mill Road, Kingsport, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Timothy Strickland officiating. Music will be under the direction of the church quartet.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Members of her Sunday School class and fellow choir members will serve as pallbearers.
The family requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cedar View Christian School in Kingsport, Tennessee or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research so this terrible disease can be eradicated.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Sandra’s medical team Dr. Morin and Dr. Krcal, Amedisys Hospice and to her caregiver and loving friend, Gini Dishner.
Enjoy a Moon Pie (especially if it’s banana) or any other dessert in her memory. Look for reminders of her in the beautiful spring flowers, warm breezes, sweet babies and at the softball field. “Well done, thy good and faithful servant.”
