KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Peterson Amos, 72, of Kingsport, was escorted by the angels to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a courageous triumph over cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Zinia Collier Peterson; her beloved daughter, Christine; special mother-in-law, Grace Amos Vinson; sisters-in-law, Mary Morris, Nellie Ruth Roberts, Shirley Lane, Edna Knowles, Bobbie Bombailey and Edith Hanson; brothers-in-law, Tommy Amos and David Amos.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of fifty-three years and devoted caregiver, Jackie Ray Amos; son, Brian Keith Amos (Tammy); precious grandchildren, Alissa Amos and Alex Amos; sisters, Nancy Peterson Bishop and husband, Bennie (deceased), Brenda Peterson Anderson and husband, Rudy; brothers-in-law, Carl (Jewell) Amos, Ken (Betty) Amos, Paul (Martha) Amos and Lowell Knowles; very special nieces, Jamie and Jodie; several more nieces and nephews cherish her memory; her faithful “fur baby”, Ivy.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Her husband, Rev Jackie Amos will officiate. Music will be provided by Alex Amos. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Sandra’s special healthcare workers, Shirley, Lauren, Kim, Angie, Chuck and Nikki for their compassionate love and care.
