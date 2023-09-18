Sandra Jean Moore Sep 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Moore, 74, Kingsport, TN, passed away, Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Specialty Select Hospital.For full arrangements please visit www.gatecityfunerals.com.Gate City funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sandra Jean Moore. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport school system names special education athletic coordinator Volunteer High Fire Science Program gets its own fire truck New Hawkins County business sells handcrafted fairy companions Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs to perform at ETSU Martin Center Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association earns state honors Get Involved! Helping children Local Events