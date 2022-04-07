KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan, 74, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, cousin and a friend to many. She was employed by Eastman Kodak.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Danny Wayne Duncan; daughter, Laura Suzanne Duncan; grandson, Devin Arnold; and her mother, Susan Hicks.
Those left to cherish Sandra’s memory are her daughters, Crystal Arnold (Josh) and Tanya Quillen; son, Michael Duncan; special cousin, Linda Raleigh; grandchildren, Austin Duncan, Andrew Kilgore, and Amanda Myrick; additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and mother-in-law, Nellie Duncan.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.