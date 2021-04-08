KINGSPORT – Sandra Hurd Gilliam, 73 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her residence following a battle with cancer. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and retired from Brock Services following 33 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Alma Manis Hurd; her sister, Judith Lee Hurd.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 56 years, James W. Gilliam, Jr.; daughter, Amy Light and husband Greg; grandson, Peyton Light and wife Celin all of Kingsport; granddaughter, Mollie Light of Hendersonville, TN; sister, Margaret Herron and husband Joe of Kingsport; brother, Jeff Hurd and wife Terri of Kingwood, TX; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Joe Hill officiating. Pallbearers will be Peyton Light, Terry Lark, Mark Ray, Alex Hurd, Matthew Hurd and Eddie Loudy. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm and follow CDC Covid-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Gilliam family.