BIG STONE GAP, VA. – Sandra Gaye “Sandy” Morris Dorton, 75, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 in the home she was born in, surrounded by her family.
Sandy was a kind and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend who loved her family and her community.
She could always brighten your day with her smile, and she will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Sandy worked at Lonesome Pine Hospital for almost 30 years and volunteered at the Lonesome Pine School and Heritage Center after her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Patton and June (Hamilton) Morris; brothers, Pat and Bill Morris; and a sister, Annis Burke.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Ray Dorton; son, Patrick (Stacey) Dorton of Abingdon, VA.; daughter, Kellie Dorton Smith (Les) of Gate City, VA.; grandchildren Reid Smith, Emily Dorton, Emma Smith, Will Dorton, and Owen Smith; brother Charlie Morris, Big Stone Gap; sister Connie (Johnny) Slagle, Big Stone Gap; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at East Stone Gap Baptist Church. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Dr. Lonnie Brooks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to East Stone Gap Baptist Church, P. O. Box 100, East Stone Gap, Va. 24246.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Dorton Family.