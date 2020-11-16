JONESVILLE, VA - Sandra Faye Sexton, 66, of Jonesville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 14. Affectionately known by her family as Sis and Nana, Sandra was surrounded by her closest family members as she won her courageous battle with cancer and rejoined her husband Blaine in their heavenly home.
Sandra was a lifelong resident of the Millers Chapel community of Jonesville, where she was a member of the Millers Chapel United Methodist Church. She spent more than thirty years as a pharmacy technician at John C. Marion Pharmacy, where she enjoyed reflecting upon the many laughs shared with John, coworkers, and customers. In retirement, she enjoyed her time with immediate family members, always bringing immeasurable vibrance and laughter to family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her husband Blaine Sexton; her parents Sherman and Betty Williams and Sanford Speck; and brother Roger Speck. She is survived by her children: Kim McPherson and husband Tracy, Shawn Sexton and wife Sally, and Courtney Pendergraft and husband Jeremy; A sister, Sherrie Williams; A brother, Joe Williams and wife Angie; Her Grandchildren: Jalan Cridlin and husband Fuller, Kenzi McPherson, and Kaelyn, Braylen, and Adalyn Pendergraft; Nephew, Matthew Williams and family; Niece, Ketasha Blanton and family; Niece, Leah Queen and Family; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5 until 8:00 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Millers Chapel Cemetery in Jonesville, VA with Rev. Tracy McPherson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Millers Chapel Cemetery, 120 Buck Road, Jonesville, VA 24263.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Sexton family.