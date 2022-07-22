KINGSPORT - Sandra F. Light-Lawson, 74, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Sandra was a Christian and she was devout in her faith. She was a life-long member of Vermont United Methodist Church and attended regularly until her health kept her from going. Sandra was loved by many and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Burlie Parker; sisters, Polly Price, Helen Parker, and Mary Frances Parker; and brothers, Charlie, Bill, Fred, Jim, and John Parker.

