KINGSPORT - Sandra F. Light-Lawson, 74, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Sandra was a Christian and she was devout in her faith. She was a life-long member of Vermont United Methodist Church and attended regularly until her health kept her from going. Sandra was loved by many and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Burlie Parker; sisters, Polly Price, Helen Parker, and Mary Frances Parker; and brothers, Charlie, Bill, Fred, Jim, and John Parker.
Sandra is survived by her loving spouse of 14 years, Lucian Lawson; daughters, Tammy Belk and husband Chris of Knoxville, Kristy Petrie and husband Chris of Eagleville; son, George Lawson of Kingsport; five grandchildren, Katherine Belk, Tyler Lawson, Trevor Lawson, Evan Petrie and Emerson Petrie; sisters, Margaret Gray of Shawnee Mission, KS, Ruth Dexter and husband Larry of Kingsport; brother, Jack Parker and wife Darlene of Kingsport; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Kimberly Isley-Selby officiating.
Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park.