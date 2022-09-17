Sandra Elliott Porter Sep 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEBER CITY, VA - Sandra Elliott Porter, Weber City, VA passed away, Friday, September 16, 2022, at her residence.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weber City Va Sandra Elliott Porter Funeral Home Residence Gate City Arrangement Recommended for you